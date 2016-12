Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Humane Society of Utah hopes volunteers and foster parents will take a pet home for Christmas, and maybe fall in love.

HSU closes its doors for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and they have about 60 dogs in the shelter that they hope can stay in a loving home, even if it's only temporary.

"What we find that happens is people bring the dog home for the holidays, then fall in love and usually end up adopting them," said Deanne Shepherd, Director of Communications, Humane Society of Utah.

For more information on becoming a volunteer, visit: https://www.utahhumane.org/get-involved/become-volunteer