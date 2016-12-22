Easy Chocolate and Nut Fudge
- 2 cups (12-oz. pkg.) chocolate chips
- 1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Line 8- or 9-inch square baking pan with foil.
Combine morsels and sweetened condensed milk in medium, heavy-duty saucepan. Warm over lowest possible heat, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat; stir in nuts and vanilla extract.
Spread evenly into prepared baking pan. Refrigerate for 2 hours or until firm. Lift from pan; remove foil. Cut into 48 pieces.
Sponsor: Dan's Market