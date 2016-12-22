Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Easy Chocolate and Nut Fudge

2 cups (12-oz. pkg.) chocolate chips

1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Line 8- or 9-inch square baking pan with foil.

Combine morsels and sweetened condensed milk in medium, heavy-duty saucepan. Warm over lowest possible heat, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat; stir in nuts and vanilla extract.

Spread evenly into prepared baking pan. Refrigerate for 2 hours or until firm. Lift from pan; remove foil. Cut into 48 pieces.

Sponsor: Dan's Market