× Williams runs for 210 yards to lead BYU to win over Wyoming in Poinsettia Bowl

SAN DIEGO — Jamaal Williams rushed for 210 yards and one touchdown in his final game in a BYU uniform to lead BYU to a 24-21 win over Wyoming in the Poinsettia Bowl.

BYU took advantage of a Wyoming fumble on a punt in the first quarter to score the first points of the game. The Cougars took over on the three yard line of Wyoming, and scored two players later on a touchdown run from quarterback Tanner Mangum.

Wyoming cut BYU’s lead to 10-7 in the third quarter a touchdown run from Brian Hill, but the Cougars extended that lead later in the third quarter. Mangum threw up a ball into the end zone, it bounced around off a couple of different players before landing in the hands of BYU’s Tanner Balderree to give BYU a 17-7 lead.

Williams put the Cougars up 24-7 after a 36-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, but Wyoming rallied back with to make a game of it. Josh Allen threw two touchdown pass to Tanner Gentry in the fourth quarter to cut BYU’s lead to 24-21. Wyoming was driving into BYU territory with under two minutes to play, when Kai Nacua intercepted a pass from Allen to seal the win for BYU.

The Cougars end the season with a 9-4 record.