That's a lot of #snow! One of our plows clearing LCC on Sat. Sheds are gearing up for another major storm this weekend. #UTWX #Utsnow pic.twitter.com/1ZtlywzxKE
— Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) December 20, 2016
Watch plow clear feet of snow from Little Cottonwood Canyon
-
UDOT gearing up as winter weather impacts commute
-
Winter storms create traffic problems in Utah canyons
-
Snowboarders fly past cars stuck on SR 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon
-
Snowbird delays opening, warm weather blamed
-
Chains or 4 wheel drive needed to get up Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons
-
-
Search and rescue extracts hiker pinned by boulder in Little Cottonwood Canyon
-
Snowbird employee found dead in Big Cottonwood Canyon
-
UTA seeks public’s opinion on improving services during ski season
-
Winter storm causes issues for drivers in northern Utah
-
Climbers outraged after vandal destroys holds in Little Cottonwood Canyon
-
-
Search and rescue responds to climber who punctured artery in fall near Snowbird
-
Worker killed in industrial accident near Alta
-
Expanded ski bus services from UTA offer riders more options