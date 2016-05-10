× ‘Duck Dynasty’ star Phil Robertson faces transgender bathroom backlash

By Lisa Respers France

CNN

(CNN) — Phil Robertson has “got a radical idea” on how to deal with the controversial transgender bathroom bill in North Carolina.

“Men should use the men’s bathroom and women should use the women’s bathroom,” Robertson reportedly recently wrote. “Just because a man may ‘feel’ like a woman doesn’t mean he should be able to share a bathroom with my daughter, or yours. That used to be called common sense. Now it’s called bigoted.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the conservative patriarch of A & E’s “Duck Dynasty” franchise sent an email to conservatives this past weekend in conjunction with Citizens United, the organization behind the anti-Hillary Clinton documentary “Hillary: The Movie.”

The email comes as North Carolina has become a battleground for transgender rights because of House Bill 2, known as HB2, which bans people from using public bathrooms that do not correspond with their biological sex.

Robertson’s email reportedly does not mention North Carolina specifically, but is seeking to raise funds for a “Speak Freely” campaign the reality star feels is needed.

“The Judeo-Christian values that led America to greatness are under full assault by the mob mentality of political correctness, and we’re slowly losing our soul,” Robertson wrote.

Robertson faced some backlash on social media for his comments.

It’s not the first time Robertson has stirred controversy. In 2013 A & E suspended him for anti-gay comments he made during an interview with GQ magazine.

CNN has reached out to the network about Robertson’s latest remarks.