‘Duck Dynasty’ star Phil Robertson faces transgender bathroom backlash
By Lisa Respers France
CNN
(CNN) — Phil Robertson has “got a radical idea” on how to deal with the controversial transgender bathroom bill in North Carolina.
“Men should use the men’s bathroom and women should use the women’s bathroom,” Robertson reportedly recently wrote. “Just because a man may ‘feel’ like a woman doesn’t mean he should be able to share a bathroom with my daughter, or yours. That used to be called common sense. Now it’s called bigoted.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the conservative patriarch of A & E’s “Duck Dynasty” franchise sent an email to conservatives this past weekend in conjunction with Citizens United, the organization behind the anti-Hillary Clinton documentary “Hillary: The Movie.”
The email comes as North Carolina has become a battleground for transgender rights because of House Bill 2, known as HB2, which bans people from using public bathrooms that do not correspond with their biological sex.
Robertson’s email reportedly does not mention North Carolina specifically, but is seeking to raise funds for a “Speak Freely” campaign the reality star feels is needed.
“The Judeo-Christian values that led America to greatness are under full assault by the mob mentality of political correctness, and we’re slowly losing our soul,” Robertson wrote.
Robertson faced some backlash on social media for his comments.
It’s not the first time Robertson has stirred controversy. In 2013 A & E suspended him for anti-gay comments he made during an interview with GQ magazine.
CNN has reached out to the network about Robertson’s latest remarks.
9 comments
Boo
A couple million are upset, while the other 300+ million agree with him. What controversy?
Justin Mayer
I don’t respond to new stories usually, but decided to take a special moment to respond to your comment. I did some quick research and found a bunch of polls that show the breakdown of favorability in this issue and have a very specific link for you. The link shows more people OPPOSE transgendered individuals using their preferred bathroom than not. http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2014/06/13/transgender-bathroom-rights_n_5492286.html
However, instead of posting more favorable or skewed articles leaning towards towards my view, I posted that one to illustrate a single point: While the numeric majority oppose, your numbers are very off. Out of 318.9 million Americans, you suggested 300+ million oppose, while only 187 million oppose. The “few” million you speak of are 112.38. Your math implied 94% of this country opposed it and your guesstimate has a margin of error of 35% of the country or 100+ people, approximately the populations of the most populous states (California, Texas, Florida, and New York) combined.
The slope of polling has been progressive with the growing number of people becoming more open to pro-transgender
legislation than in previous years. I could also get into the obvious elements that can effect a poll, but overall your opinion needs adjustment: please check your math and live in the now or get left behind.
Geoff Kassover
Funny how it works: Those that call it “used to be common sense”…are those that don’t realize it was and still is anything but – and is instead simple IGNORANCE. What better example of a spokesman for that? And one that has made it clear – in making his celebrity – proud of it.
Be clear…for forever it was as the law would now officially allow.
People went to the bathroom they wanted to.
But because the ignorant are that and didn’t know….and was understanding eliminates ignornace.
Ignorance now wants to change…apparently both the past and the future.
This may help some understand: If you are too dumb to get the correct answer – you are too dumb to know you have the wrong one. (I know, from intelligent people, with study and research….once again exhibiting there bigoted ways. (That last is called sarcasim – another thing ignorance has trouble appreciating).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dunning-Kruger_effect
Jeff
Thanks for the great example of “ignorance”, Geoff. I genuinely hope that you learn–and embrace–God’s truth before you are done with your last breath. Read “The Book”: the White Throne Judgement is NOT a good thing…😦
ANOTHERBOB
Why should we listen to advice from sexual deviates who are confused about where the fit into the LGBTQQIP2SAA community? Common sense says that if you have the equipment needed to use a urinal then act like a man, dress like a man, and use the men’s bathroom.
Phil Culver
I’ve no use for DD, but for these particular sentiments, right on. I really don’t care if a female plumbed “guy” is in the stall next to me, but I’ll be d*mned if I will stand idle while a male plumbed girl is in the gym shower with my girl plumbed female daughter. Where are our rights? Why are our rights being trampled and pulled asunder?
Bob
This guys preaches about marrying girls before they turn 16, but sure lets ask him his opinion!!
He looks like the guy I gave change to on the side of the freeway exit this morning
Jannie Terry
Why are they lashing out at him? He’s right about what he’s saying. Does a child rapist have the right to have sex with a child because they identify being a child? I am for equal rights for all people but this transgender rest room is a bit much. It’s too risky and it will just open the doors for people/predators. It’s simple if you are born a male then you go to the male restroom, if you’re born a woman then go to the woman restroom. We must draw the line somewhere.
Tracy Stewart
And people actually think he would not use common sense and say men using womens bathrooms is wrong? The Robertsons stand for what is right and wholesome. What is hard to believe is that you libtards would think he would change his mind. Cant fix stupid….
Comments are closed.