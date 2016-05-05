Ogden woman shocked by $300 bill after Questar undercharged her for months

OGDEN, Utah -- An Ogden woman says Questar made a mistake on her bill but claims she is the one paying for it.
Logan Sattelmair said the last few months her gas bill had been around $40, so she was shocked to find out April's bill was more than $300.
Questar said the amount is actually correct, and they had accidentally been undercharging her all winter. Now, Sattelmair is expected to make up for it.
For the next six months, Questar is forcing her to pay an extra $53 on top of her regular gas bill.
"I pretty much live paycheck to paycheck trying to live in my house and pay bills, and a 53 dollar bill on top of another bill, that's crazy for me," Sattelmair said.
Sattelmair is a new home owner. She was under the impression that when you receive a bill, you pay the amount, and everything is good to go. However, for months Questar was undercharging her and they just realized it recently.
"I said, 'So how is that my fault?' and she goes, 'We're not blaming you, it's not your fault, but you still used the gas and you have to pay it,'" Sattelmair said. "I feel like it was their misreading, their mistake, why do I have to pay for it?"
Instead of sympathy and understanding, she said she received a notice on the door to pay up or Questar is shutting off the gas.
"If we don't bill customers for what they use, then the rest of us customers have to pick up that bill," said Darren Shepherd of Questar.
Questar has one million customers. They say only about 700 to 1,000 per month will come across this type of issue. Every once in a while the batteries die inside the gas meter, so even though the meter keeps running, the data is not relayed into the Questar computers.
"And so we will estimate what we believed the customer used, and sometimes our estimates work and sometimes they don't," Shepherd said.
As for Sattelmair, she recently got another surprise in the mail, an anonymous letter along with $320 in cash.
"Dear Logan, please use this money to pay off your Questar gas bill," read Sattelmair. "I felt like my stress was overwhelmed, I didn't know how I was going to do it, so for someone to think about me like that when money is tight for everyone, to give me that kind of help was a lot."
Questar said if they don't have an official gas meter reading for your house then they will write estimate on the bill. That means the amount could change in the future. If residents have any concerns, they are urged to contact Questar.
Questar said they usually try to correct these issues within one or two months.
12 comments
Anotherbob
At no point did she ever wonder why her gas bill was lower than normal especially during winter when gas use goes up? This is why when you think you get a financial break somewhere, you don’t just spend the exgra money on something else. On the flipside, questar made the error thus they should be more accommodating with getting paid back. Granted they are giving her 6 months but they should not be threatening her with service shutoff that’s just a douchey thing to do.
bob
Entitled millennials. I’m sick and tired of them.
They are giving her SIX MONTHS to pay for what she used. That is more than reasonable. They do not owe her that consideration. What kind of a rat expects something for free?
No one is entitled to what doesn’t belong to them. It’s yours to burn when you PAY FOR IT.
Spencer Reid
@Bob and ANOTHERBOB, you are both ignorant Pricks. If it was you that this happened too. You would both be Ranting and Raving about how unfair it was. Did you not see where it said she was a new Home owner, How would she Possibly know what to expect for a Gas bill when she has not lived in the place before. You Both made HUGH ASSUMPTIONS, and well I guess you both just proved what happens when you Assume something
The truth
So it’s an estimate If the battery goes out? If Questar over estimates, will they refund the difference? How can we tell if it’s 1.00 + over? They would expect us to pay any amount back . Not saying they wouldn’t give a refund. Just like to be educated on how to be able to tell the difference. How do you read a gas meter and compare it to your bill?
Max
“If Questar over estimates, will they refund the difference?”
I doubt it. They’d maybe consider letting you use it against future payments … but other than that, you’re not getting that money back, even if you shut down your service. That’s how it works with bills. Heck, Comcast admitted they overcharged me and that they owed me money, but then told me (as I was leaving them) that they would “hold it against future bills if I ever came back.”
Questar, meanwhile, I’ve dealt with as well. They charged me a $5 surplus charge to pay in person. A $5 surplus “convenience” fee to pay via debit card. They only way I could not get hit was to pay via check, mailed.
David
So..they usually try to correct the issue within 2 months. It seems like more than 2 months for one. Two, maybe Questar should keep better track on meter batteries. Granted, this will be a slightly involved task. But, why should people on low or limited incomes have to pay the price the hard way for Questar’s error?? It sounds to me tbat their “estimate” on this lady’s winter bill was badly flawed to begin with. Questar should have to eat this one. And to add a somewhat large sum to her monthly bill to make up for their error is wrong, not to mention the pay up or we will shut off your gas notice. $400 is a drop in the bucket for Questar compared to this lady’s debt to income ratio here on bills.
Picklesdaddy
Our gas bill went way down about a year ago when we put in a new furnace. We assumed that was the reason for the bill to go down. I’d be really upset if Questar came back now and said that they’d been undercharging us.
Heather
I had the same thing happen and the same type of response from Questar. Except my “undercharged” bill was still really high. So when they added an additional $200 for underestimating the reading, that was a huge financial blow. If Questar is making these mistakes they need to come up with a solution that doesn’t leave the consumer stuck paying a bill they weren’t anticipating.
Ter
I had the exact same thing happen to me this past month. It was considerable higher than it had been for any other month in the last 3 years. They gave me the same run around about using estimates for Dec, Jan and Feb. My meter is easy to access…even after a huge snow storm. I use lots of blankets and warm clothes in the winter so I can stay within my budget. The bills are higher than in the summer, but I factor that in. To see that bill in April was a shock to the system. They couldn’t even tell me which meter was mine so I could manually track my usage myself (I live in an apartment). They really need to come up with a better way. And no, I’m not an ‘entitled millennial’, but nonetheless, that’s a pretty ignorant thing to say.
Pen Dragon
Yet nobody seems to be complaining about the real problem that Questar makes up numbers rather than doing actual readings.
FinnyWiggen
Questar is 100% in the right. You used the gas, you pay for it.
ThinkB4UJudge
They did the same thing on our bill. It HAS NOT BEEN ANY LOWER THAN ANY OF OUR OTHER BILLS. Actually it has been the same price range even though we only have A LOT less utilities that actually use gas at this apartment than others we have lived in prior to this one. We have been paying in the same monthly price ranges as we had in the past at this same apartment since we have been watching the graph charts each & every month that is on every monthly bill . They are the one’s that print the bill EVERY MONTH, THEY ARE INCLUDING THE USAGE GRAPHS ON THEM & YET WE ARE PAYING FOR THEIR MALFUNCTION! If you go ANYWHERE that YOU ARE THE CONSUMER/CUSTOMER & YOU BUY SOMETHING FROM THEM ,Let’s say YOU ORDER FAST FOOD & YOU HAVE ALREADY PAID FOR THE MEAL you are expecting to get what? YOU EXPECT TO GET WHAT YOU ALREADY PAID FOR. RIGHT? What if you order & pay for your food then you rake it home eat it Then the fast food place sends you a bill that says” SORRY WE MESSED UP YOUR ORDER & GAVE YOU THE BIGGEST SIZED POSSIBLE ON ALL OF YOUR VALUE MEALS BUT WE MESSED UP & ONLY CHARGED YOU FOR THE SMALL SIZES. PLEASE PAY US THE DIFFERENCE FOR OUR MISTAKE PLUS INTEREST. WE WILL EVEN LET YOU MAKE EXTRA PAYMENTS OVER THE NEXT YEAR ON TOP OF THE REGULAR PRICES YES WE WILL STILL KEEP CHARGING YOU INTEREST THOUGH” Well it is the ONLY PLACE TO GET FOOD IN THE STATE SO…. BEND OVER PEOPLE WE CAN DO WHATEVER WE WANT & YOU PAY FOR OUR EQUIPMENT’S MALFUNCTION. P.S. SMILE AS YOU ARE BENDING OVER FOR US PLEASE & THANK YOU!! Still feel like those of us they are screwing are still acting like we are entitled millennials? Guess what… I AM NOT A MILLENNIAL SO NOW WHAT IS THE EXCUSE YOU CAN MAKE UP FOR QUESTAR & THEIR MALFUNCTIONING EQUIPMENT? WHY DO THEY HAVE THE RIGHT TO “BACK BILL” US FOR THEIR MESS UP? WOULD YOU LET A FAST FOOD PLACE CHARGE YOU FOR THEIR ERROR? NO!! BUT QUESTAR DOESN’T HAVE TO TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY FOR THEIR MISTAKES? i GUESS IF YOU HAVE ENOUGH EXTRA MONEY TO PAY THEM TO MESS UP ON YOUR BILL & CHARGE YOU INTEREST ON IT TO BOOT, THAT IS FINE IF YOU DON’T MIND PAYING FOR EVERYONE ELSE’S MISTAKES. I MAKE A LOT OF PERSONAL MISTAKES YOU CAN PAY ME FOR. .
