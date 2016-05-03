Parents of school bullies to face hefty fines in this city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWANO, Wisconsin – As part of a new ordinance in Shawano, Wisconsin, parents will face fines if their child bullies others.

According to WLUK, Shawano's city council passed the anti-bullying ordinance two weeks ago.

Under the new ordinance, parents will be warned if police determine their child bullied another child.

Parents have 90 days to address their child’s behavior.

If their child continues to exhibit bullying behavior, the parents will be issued a $366 fine.

If the child receives another bullying offense, parents will be fined $681.

The anti-bullying ordinance prohibits bullying or harassment of any kind, including cyber-bullying, for anyone under the age of 18.

"This isn't generated towards the kids being kids, some playground banter," Shawano Police Chief Mark Kohl told WLUK. "This is the person that is meticulously using social media or saying things that are vulgar in an attempt to hurt, discredit, and really demean a person."