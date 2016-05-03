Parents of school bullies to face hefty fines in this city

SHAWANO, Wisconsin – As part of a new ordinance in Shawano, Wisconsin, parents will face fines if their child bullies others.
According to WLUK, Shawano's city council passed the anti-bullying ordinance two weeks ago.
Under the new ordinance, parents will be warned if police determine their child bullied another child.
Parents have 90 days to address their child’s behavior.
If their child continues to exhibit bullying behavior, the parents will be issued a $366 fine.
If the child receives another bullying offense, parents will be fined $681.
The anti-bullying ordinance prohibits bullying or harassment of any kind, including cyber-bullying, for anyone under the age of 18.
"This isn't generated towards the kids being kids, some playground banter," Shawano Police Chief Mark Kohl told WLUK. "This is the person that is meticulously using social media or saying things that are vulgar in an attempt to hurt, discredit, and really demean a person."
6 comments
B-Rad
They’d better do an amazingly good job defining exactly what bullying is and make sure that everyone (victims and perpetrators) all know and understand that definition.
rgarnett84720
this sounds like a good idea, how ever ,the majority of these kids are the bullied or otherwise abused. at home, and the abuse could get worse if the parents get punished for child’s behavior.
FinnyWiggen
I hope, and believe my kids are well behaved and kind. Their teachers report that they are.
Nevertheless, I would move if this boneheaded ordnance were passed in my town.
This law adds liability to parenting, that would result in an incentive not to bother.
Why would I adopt, or foster troubled youth? Parents who are I the line of giving up their kids would be that much more inclined to do so.
Punishing parenting well result in a class of youngsters that no one will touch, which is asinine.
Michelle Welchman
Sounds good on the surface, how effective will this be? How is fining parents exactly going to stop or prevent their kid from bullying or harassing another? While it sounds like a good idea to try to rectify the problem, it seems very problematic. I have to agree if parents are punished that might intensify or create worse problems….In my day of being young and in school,there was a place called MOWEDA. It was a jail for youth and juvenile delinquents. The bullying punishment should rather focus on the child bully rather than the parents. So why not send the child to juvenile jail for redirection?
Tara
Heck ya! Better yet how about instead of the parents facing a fine because half of them don’t care what their children are doing the children get the fine or some type of community service to the homeless. Then maybe they will realize that they don’t have it so bad and they are helping those that are in need. Along with having to write an essay on how their actions hurt others and an apology letter to the one the felt the need to bully. Let’s go back to the good old days of punishing the culprit and teaching them some life lessons that will help build them into a better human being.
Dean Teagan
Well, this is a step in the right direction! But I would like to see that bullies are suspended from school, and even expelled from regular school if they continue to bully. There is far too much focus and pressure placed on the victim – there are some really goofy “anti-bullying” programs out there that make the victim feel like a failure if they aren’t somehow successful in circumventing the bully on their own. Often, believe it or not, it’s the VICTIM – not the BULLY – who is pulled into the counselor’s office for “support” and “training”, while the bully just goes about their business.
Alternately, entire classes, and entire schools are subjected to endless hours of “safe school” sensitivity training in the hope, presumably, that if the net is cast wide enough, the bully might become more sensitive through osmosis. These approaches are incompetent: they waste academic time and money, and they spotlight the victim instead of the bully.
Worse, special interest programming has become rampant in the so-called safe school, anti-bullying curricula – the big advocacy groups have more or less taken over the development of these programs, acting as “Advisors” in our schools and skewing messages towards LGBT propaganda.
