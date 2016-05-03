Home gardening tips from the pros at Temple Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eldon Cannon is the Grounds Supervisor at Temple Square. He works year round to make sure the grounds are pristine, so we wanted to know his advice for home gardens. Here are a few:

Get out in the garden. It's ok to fail. You have to try different things to see what works. Start small. Have a few successes, then add to them.

You can take free Garden Tours at Temple Square weekdays and Sundays through September. They are open to the public and require no reservations. If you have a large group or would prefer a private tour, you can call 801.240.5916.

Free "Garden Talks" begin in June and run every Wednesday at Brigham Young Historic Park, across the street from Temple Square.