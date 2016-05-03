Family remembers toddler who may be victim of child abuse homicide

CLEARFIELD, Utah -- Eighteen-month-old Ethan Antes was found floating face down in the bathtub last week in Millcreek.
Police say Ethan was home with his stepfather, Codey Jolley, while his mother was at work.
A lot of questions remain as the investigation into Ethan's death continues.
But Tuesday night, the family gathered for a vigil in Clearfield and turned their focus to the little boy who brought so much joy into their lives.
“He was the glue that held our family together,” said Jason McCalmant, Ethan’s grandfather. “He brought our whole family together when we were in a crisis by his birth and somebody took him away with a selfish act.”
Ethan's grandfather was surrounded by family and friends all in grief gathered to remember the little boy they loved so much. It has only been a few days since the toddler was pronounced dead.
Police say Ethan was home with Jolley Friday night while his mother was at work. Jolley told officers he left Ethan alone in a bathtub and when he returned Ethan was lying face down in the water.
The boy passed away the next morning.
"He was our life," McCalmant said.
After questioning Jolley, police arrested him. The boy’s stepfather now faces child abuse homicide charges.
Ethan's family says they lost a precious gift due to a negligent and selfish act. They will miss their little boy who made such a big impact.
“He's just going to be missed, he's going to be missed by everybody,” McCalmant said.
The family says now what they want is justice.
This incident marks the third time this month Ethan has suffered injuries while alone with Jolley. The family has created a Facebook page called justice for Ethan and it has thousands of members.
The family says they are grateful for the support they've received from the community.
10 comments
bob
“May be.” “Allegedly.”
Because toddlers beat themselves to a pulp and then drown themselves all the time, right?
Madds
He passed away sunday morning… Not saturday morning…
Cbd
The group doesnt have thousands of members… Idiots
jennifer
there are 2105 members, thats thousands fyi
jennifer
only idiots would point something so meaningless out
Amy
Only idiots would see a child clearly suffering from abused to the point of torture & fail to do anything about it which could of prevented the child’s murder . Anyone who saw Ethan’s injuries leading up to his death & failed it report/stop it failed him!!!
Des
RIP dearest boy. You and your family are in our thoughts and hearts. The man that did this may he rot in prison.
dont
Why would you want or need a man that is available to babysit? And after he’d already hurt your baby before!!!
Amy
The other was is a CNA they are trained to spot any signs of abuse & are a Mandatory Reporter which means legally must report all signs of abuse even if it’s just suspicion! So the several (accidents) aka abuse/torture leading up to Ethan’s death should of been spotted & reported by the mother! Coffee burns… Looked more like scolding hot water to case such severe burns & blisters. She is not fit to be a certified caregiver to anyone if she failed her own child like that. Shame on anyone who saw Ethan’s injuries & didn’t report the!!!!
(1) (a) Except as provided in Subsection (2), when any person including persons licensed under Title 58, Chapter 67, Utah Medical Practice Act, or Title 58, Chapter 31b, Nurse Practice Act, has reason to believe that a child has been subjected to abuse or neglect, or who observes a child being subjected to conditions or circumstances which would reasonably result in abuse or neglect, that person shall immediately notify the nearest peace officer, law enforcement agency, or office of the division.
Amy
I meant the Mother is a CNA not the other.
Comments are closed.