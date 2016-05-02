Cash for kidneys: Idea of selling organs gains ground

SALT LAKE CITY -- Preston Jenson did something most people don’t. He gave a kidney to someone he never met.
“I’ve never really thought about being compensated or anything like that, so, I think for me it’s more about the helping,” he said.
Jenson’s medical expenses for the surgery were covered, but there were other costs.
Jenson used his own vacation time to take two weeks off work to recover after the April 19 procedure. Two months following the surgery, he’s on light duty, something that is feasible with his job in a medical office.
Not everyone can afford to be a living donor like Jenson, but that could change.
Paying living organ donors
The Journal of the American Medical Association published an article in March summarizing a survey about paying living organ donors.
"The article basically said if we were to give you $10,000 for your kidney would you be interested -- most people said probably not, but then they went up to $50,000,” said Dr. Jeffrey Campsen, surgical director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplant at the University of Utah Hospital.
The survey found most people would be motivated to donate a kidney for $50,000 and most voters would support the idea of amending laws to allow it. Currently, selling organs is illegal.
The survey, which has gained the attention of transplant surgeons like Campsen, could be a starting point to swing the conversation.
Should paying donors be allowed? It’s a question full of ethical concerns.
“If you’re poor, are you more likely to be taken advantage of because that money means more to you. That’s what we don’t want to do,” Campsen said.
Campsen thinks the discussion needs to happen far from clinics where patient lives are on the line, but the discussion needs to start and the reason is simple.
“It’s a fact, it happens, people die on the wait list right now…This compensation is all about increasing the organ pool,” Campsen said.
A second chance
Time is critical for patients waiting for a kidney. Most on the waiting list are in dialysis treatment, a process of filtering blood out of the body and performing the function of a working kidney. It’s time consuming, often three days a week, three and a half hours each time.
It is a life saver, but only for so long. Campsen said after eight years on dialysis, a patient’s odds of survival are only 50 percent.
Ulukilupetea ‘Tea’ Nio is a St. George mother of five. She has been on dialysis for over 13 years. For much of that time she has been too sick to be considered for a kidney transplant.
Late in 2015, that changed, and in April, she got a call. Be ready. An organ donor match had been found.
“To give a part of you to another person, you know, it’s a great sacrifice,” said Nio just a few hours before her transplant surgery last month.
She didn’t know who was making the donation, only that is was a living donor.
Surrounded by her family, she was wheeled down the hallway with dreams of being able to travel again and not worry about dialysis. Her hope is to travel back to Tonga with her boys to teach them about their heritage.
A few days after a successful surgery, Nio got a chance to meet the person who gave up a kidney to save her life.
With IV bags hanging at both of their sides, a smile that seemed to be mixed with a grimace born from recovery, Preston Jenson and Tea Nio stood together for the first time.
Both are recovering well.
The need for organ donors
Nio and Jenson will tell you it is best if someone is willing to give from the goodness of their heart. But Campsen, one of the surgeons who took a kidney from Jenson and put it into Nio, will tell you as heartwarming and inspiring as people find their story, there’s another reality.
“There’s thousands of people who need organs and there’s not enough organs,” Campsen said.
Campsen questions the science behind the $50,000 figure and believes it will never be a cash payment, perhaps a tax credit or college credit instead.
But for the sake of his patients like Nio, he’s one of a growing number of surgeons who believe paying for organs needs to be part of the conversation.
You can read more about the JAMA article here:
http://archsurg.jamanetwork.com/article.aspx?articleid=2505683&utm_source=silverchair_information_systems&utm_campaign=wednesday_march_23_2016&utm_content=olf&cmp=1&utm_medium=email#.VvLu92dr07c.twitter
For information on becoming a living donor visit:
http://healthcare.utah.edu/transplant/living-donor/ or https://intermountainhealthcare.org/services/transplant-services/become-donor/
You can also designate on your driver’s license that you would like to be an organ donor in the event that you suffer a tragedy. Visit http://www.yesutah.org/ for more information.
17 comments
bob
The surgeon would get paid to remove my kidney, but I can’t get paid for letting him? Absurdity.
You cannot reasonably call yourself “free” if you don’t even own your own meat.
Dramakiller
So many different things could be said about this….Just out of curiosity, what kinds of organs are they talking about? Those found inside one’s body or those found outside of it…
Mimi
I got their reasons, but it so unethical. Ugh. I was just wondering the other day if this world could get any worse. Now I see this.
Eric
There’s no reason that paying for a kidney should be seen as predatory/unethical. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling legalizing compensation for bone marrow donors; we already allow paid plasma, sperm and egg donation, as well as payment for surrogate mothers. Contrary to early fears that paid surrogacy would exploit young, poor minority women, most surrogate mothers are married, middle class and white; the evidence suggests that, far from trying to “cash in,” they take pride in performing a service that brings others great happiness. And we regularly pay people to take socially beneficial but physically dangerous jobs — soldiers, police officers and firefighters all earn a living serving society while risking their lives — without worrying that they are taken advantage of. Compensated kidney donors should be no different.
bob
How is it unethical? The doctor gets paid. The nurses get paid. The orderlies get paid. The anesthesiologist gets paid. The hospital gets paid. EVERYONE involved gets paid except the person providing the product.
It’s unethical to tell a supposedly “free” citizen what he can or cannot do with his own body.
Remember: EVERY HUMAN BEING ON EARTH is “free” to do what his government says he can do. There is nothing rare or special about that. They have that in Saudi Arabia and North Korea. Don’t kid yourself that you live in a “free country.” You are allowed the illusion of freedom by the government, to the extent that it sees fit.
Eric
Why can’t I sell MY own kidney. It’s mine after all, the government owns my body too now? Someone gets a new kidney, I pick up $50K, everybody wins
kamaldeep singh
Hi i am kamaldeep singh i sell my kidney $40000
Libtard Troller
Once again a good, capitalist idea is being shut down because it’s somehow hating on the poor. If an adult makes the choice to sell his/her organs then that’s his/her right to do so. Why should the government have a say in it? You Lefties are just so pro-government and anti-personal choice that you’re literally letting people die.
Dr.rachna jasani
Dr.rachna jasani apex kidney care welcomes all donors as well as buyers to approach to us all blood groups are welcomed here the deal is in india itself no need to go to further countries so pass holders nd non pass port holders can also contact us immediate result will be given kindly contact Dr. Rachna on 07048677637 or else whatsapp Dr. Rachna on 07048677637 Ur all safe in our apex kidney care thankfully dr.rachna jasani…
Lorena Clinic
Dear Sir /Madam,
Do you want to sell your kidney? Are you seeking for an opportunity to sell your kidney for money due to financial break down and you don’t know what to do, then contact us today and we shall offer you good amount for your Kidney. My name is DR LORENA FITCH am a Nephrologist in LORENA KIDNEY CLINIC. We specialized in Kidney Surgery and we also deal with buying and transplantation of kidneys with a living an corresponding donor. We are located in Indian, Turkey, Nigeria, USA, Malaysia,Indonesia,Ghana,Poland,Spain. If you are interested in selling or buying kidney’s please don’t hesitate to contact us via email:(LORENAKIDNEYCLINIC@GMAIL.COM)
LORENA KIDNEY CLINIC FOUNDATION
Phone:+905358591226
Email:LORENAKIDNEYCLINIC@GMAIL.COM
Facebook Page:https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100012025516678
DR LORENA FITCH
Dr.rachna jasani
Dr.rachna jasani apex kidney care welcomes all donors as well as buyers to approach to us all blood groups are welcomed here the deal is in india itself no need to go to further countries so pass holders nd non pass port holders can also contact us immediate result will be given kindly contact Dr. Rachna on 07048677637 or else whatsapp Dr. Rachna on 07048677637 Ur all safe in our apex kidney care thankfully dr.rachna jasani…..
Dr.rachna jasani
Dr.rachna jasani apex kidney care welcomes all donors as well as buyers to approach to us all blood groups are welcomed here the deal is in india itself no need to go to further countries so pass holders nd non pass port holders can also contact us immediate result will be given kindly contact Dr. Rachna on 07048677637 or else whatsapp Dr. Rachna on 07048677637 Ur all safe in our apex kidney care thankfully dr.rachna jasani .
Dr. John Rooney
Welcome to Apollo Hospital, Specialist hospital that buy kidney.
Do you wish to sell your kidney in exchange of money? If yes.
Then contact Dr John Rooney today to get a reliable and good transaction for good money.
Contact email:dr.johnrooney@gmail.com or
call me @ +917815816702
JAGAN MOHAN
Did you want to sell your kidney for money due to financial break down, and will are ready to offer you $250,000.00 USD for your Kidney. My name is Dr.JAGAN MOHAN , i am a Nephrology in India Surgical Hospital. JSS hospital is specialized in Kidney Surgery/transplant and other organ treatment, we also deal with buying and transplantation of kidneys with a
living and healthy donor. We are located in India. If you are interested in selling your kidney please don’t hesitate to contact us via : Email: drjaganmohan435@gmail.com
Please Note: Internet there are a lot of people with different motive, So Please be sincere and truthful we are not kid, this is about saving lives of
others.Fraudulent is not accepted please
Best Regard
Dr. JAGAN MOHAN
Phone +918867801339
Dr COLLINS REDDY
Do you want to buy a Kidney or you want to sell your kidney? Are you
seeking for an opportunity to sell your kidney for money due to
financial break down and you don’t know what to do, then contact us
today and we shall offer you good amount for your Kidney. My name is
Doctor.Collins Reddy, Our
clinic is specialized in Kidney Surgery and we also deal with buying
and transplantation of kidneys with a living an corresponding donor.
We are located in Indian, Turkey, Nigeria, USA, Malaysia. If you are
interested in selling or buying kidney’s please don’t hesitate to
contact us via email.fortishosiptal2015@gmail.com
+919582035195
Dr COLLINS REDDY
Dr Ken
Looking for an opportunity to sell your kidney for money due to financial break down and we shall offer you $195,000.00 USD for your Kidney. My name is Doctor KENNETH JEROME, i am a Nephrology in India Surgical Hospital. Our hospital is specialized in Kidney Surgery/transplant and other organ treatment, we also deal with buying and transplantation of kidneys with a living and healthy donor. We are located in India. If you are interested in selling your kidney please don’t hesitate to contact us.
contact us via : Email: drkennethjerome023@gmail.com
Best Regard
Doctor KENNETH JEROME
nagesh
I sell my kidney b coz I need a many
Co. 7350552566
Comments are closed.