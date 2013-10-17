McCain: No more shutdowns, ‘I guarantee it’

Posted 8:14 am, October 17, 2013, by , Updated at 06:20PM, July 19, 2017

In an interview on CNN’s “New Day,” John McCain said “we’re not going to go through the shutdown again. People have been too traumatized by it. There’s too much damage.”

